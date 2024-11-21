Companies
Adani bribery case: whistleblowers, WhatsApp texts, and ‘incentives’
Varun Sood 8 min read 21 Nov 2024, 05:01 PM IST
Summary
- The US securities regulator and justice departments charges refer to text messages and bribe notes on ‘incentives’ to state government officials to secure power supply agreements for Adani Green Energy and Azure Power.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Two whistleblower complaints flagging financial impropriety at a small New York Stock Exchange-listed company marked the start of a two-year probe by the US government into the Adani group. On Thursday, the probe culminated in the indictment of billionaire Gautam Adani and seven others in a $250 million bribery scam, sinking the stocks of the Indian conglomerate.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less