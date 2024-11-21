“[D]espite knowing certain of the subject offenses and individuals under investigation by the United States government, the defendants Gautam S Adani and Sagar R Adani not only concealed the Bribery Scheme from financial institutions and investors in the United States and elsewhere but also caused others to make false and misleading statements regarding their awareness and knowledge of the United States government's investigation and its subjects," the US Department of Justice said in a statement dated 20 November.