US bribery case: Adani makes first legal submission, asks court to defer ruling
Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani have requested the US court to defer its ruling on the 21 January SEC motion, as their counsel and the US regulator were discussing a stipulation.
MUMBAI , BENGALURU : Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani's counsel on 23 January made their first submission in a US court 14 months after the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a bribery and securities fraud case against the Indian billionaire and his nephew.