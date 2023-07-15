Maharashtra gives its nod to Adani’s Dharavi project1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 12:04 AM IST
The state’s housing department said on Friday that Adani group will be the government’s partner for the Dharavi redevelopment project, which involves an investment of at least $3 billion.
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has approved the Adani group’s proposal to rehabilitate residents of Mumbai’s 590-acre Dharavi locality, home to over 900,000 Indians, almost eight months after the conglomerate won a tender to develop India’s largest slum.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×