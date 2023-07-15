Maharashtra gives its nod to Adani’s Dharavi project

The notification marks the first in a series of approvals required for the slum redevelopment project to proceed. It comes following significant political upheaval in Maharashtra, where Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has joined the state government, assuming the role of the state’s deputy chief minister and finance minister, after breaking ranks with his uncle Sharad Pawar. However, Adani may get the remaining approvals for the project in another month.

