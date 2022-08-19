Adani Group gets SEBI nod for $3.8 bn open offer for Ambuja, ACC2 min read . Updated: 19 Aug 2022, 04:30 PM IST
- The Adani Group has made offers of ₹385 per share for Ambuja Cements and ₹2,300 a share for ACC
The Adani Group, helmed by billionaire Gautam Adani, is said to have received capital markets regulator SEBI's nod for the $3.8-billion open offer for Ambuja Cements and ACC. The Adani Group has made offers of ₹385 per share for Ambuja Cements and ₹2,300 a share for ACC.