Adani Group gets SEBI nod for $3.8 bn open offer for Ambuja, ACC

The Adani Group, helmed by billionaire Gautam Adani, is said to have received capital markets regulator SEBI's nod for the $3.8-billion open offer for Ambuja Cements and ACC. The Adani Group has made offers of ₹385 per share for Ambuja Cements and ₹2,300 a share for ACC.

