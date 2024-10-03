Adani Group, Google collaborates to advance clean energy goals in India

Published3 Oct 2024, 03:54 PM IST
The Adani Group and Google announced a collaboration today focused on promoting sustainability and expanding clean energy initiatives in India.

As part of this partnership, Adani will provide renewable energy from a new solar-wind hybrid project based in Khavda, Gujarat, home to the world’s largest renewable energy facility. The project is set to begin commercial operations in the third quarter of 2025.

Adani, a leader in large-scale wind, solar, hybrid, and energy storage projects, is poised to deliver tailored renewable energy solutions for commercial and industrial (C&I) clients. This initiative will enable these sectors to meet their energy demands while reducing their carbon emissions.

"With proven capabilities in delivering large scale wind, solar, hybrid and energy storage projects, Adani is well-positioned to provide customised renewable energy solutions to commercial and industrial (C&I) customers to meet their energy requirements and reduce their carbon footprint," said the release.

The partnership also aligns with Google's goal of achieving 24/7 carbon-free energy. By ensuring that Google’s cloud operations in India run on clean energy, the collaboration supports Google's sustainable growth in the region.

Based in Ahmedabad, the Adani Group is India's largest and fastest-growing conglomerate, with a diverse portfolio spanning energy, utilities, transport, logistics, natural resources, and consumer services.

According to the release, this collaboration will contribute to advancing Google's "24/7 carbon-free energy goal," ensuring that its cloud services and operations in India are powered by clean energy.

Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), a subsidiary, is India's leading renewable energy company, spearheading the country's transition to clean energy.

3 Oct 2024
