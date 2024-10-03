Adani Group, Google collaborates to advance clean energy goals in India

Adani’s future strategy involves expanding its focus on the merchant and C&I segments to drive the decarbonisation of industries across India.

The Adani Group and Google announced a collaboration today focused on promoting sustainability and expanding clean energy initiatives in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As part of this partnership, Adani will provide renewable energy from a new solar-wind hybrid project based in Khavda, Gujarat, home to the world’s largest renewable energy facility. The project is set to begin commercial operations in the third quarter of 2025.

Adani, a leader in large-scale wind, solar, hybrid, and energy storage projects, is poised to deliver tailored renewable energy solutions for commercial and industrial (C&I) clients. This initiative will enable these sectors to meet their energy demands while reducing their carbon emissions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Adani’s future strategy involves expanding its focus on the merchant and C&I segments to drive the decarbonisation of industries across India.

The partnership also aligns with Google's goal of achieving 24/7 carbon-free energy. By ensuring that Google’s cloud operations in India run on clean energy, the collaboration supports Google's sustainable growth in the region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Based in Ahmedabad, the Adani Group is India's largest and fastest-growing conglomerate, with a diverse portfolio spanning energy, utilities, transport, logistics, natural resources, and consumer services.

