Adani denies lowering Tarali PSP cost to reduce statutory obligations, says reduced figure solely for…

Adani Group has in a statement on Friday denied allegations that its renewable energy subsidiary, Adani Green Energy (AGEL) has reduced estimated costs of its Tarali pumped storage project (PSP) to lower its conservation obligations, PTI reported.
It rejected allegations that AGEL has sought to lower the estimated cost of Tarali PSP to cut statutory obligations, and said the figures cited in an online forest and wildlife clearance proposal are only related to preliminary site investigations and surveys, not the full project cost of ₹5,675 crore, the report added.
It rejected allegations it is seeking to reduce conservation obligations.
Responding to an allegation, the group spokesperson, on 13 November, stated that the online proposal in question was submitted solely for site investigation purposes, while the State Board for Wildlife (SBWL) had considered the project's total cost at ₹5,675 crore.
“Since site investigation costs are around 1% of project costs, therefore, clarification of the project, ₹56.75 crore, representing solely the site investigations and survey costs, for the online proposal was provided,” the spokesperson said.
Notably, the Indian Express had reported that AGEL had reduced the declared cost of its 1,500-MW Tarali PSP in Maharashtra from ₹5,675 crore to ₹56.75 crore through a revised affidavit, reducing its mandatory wildlife conservation contribution to the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve from ₹227 crore to about ₹2.27 crore, a move that has prompted the Centre to order a probe.
The conglomerate also rejected allegations that a downward revision was intended to reduce conservation-related costs, arguing that the project does not involve any protected forest or wildlife areas. “The Tarali PSP is situated entirely on private, non-forest land and 3.2 kms away from the Koyna wildlife sanctuary,” it said.
The group said the project falls outside the notified buffer zone of the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve and does not affect or lie along the tiger corridor or any notified Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ). “The project does not cause diversion of any protected areas, any reserve forest or notified Eco Sensitive zone,” it added.
(With inputs from PTI)