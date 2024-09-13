tech companies accounted for six of the top 20 positions and four of the top 10, a German automaker, BMW Group, ranked fourth. And Accenture, the consulting firm based in Dublin, finished second overall by scoring well in all three categories. Its CEO, Julie Sweet, was on the TIME100 list for 2024. Under her, Accenture “had a deeply positive societal impact, using technology to solve pressing issues," Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, wrote about Sweet.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}