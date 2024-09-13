Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Adani Group, HCL Tech, Infosys, among top Indian firms in TIME's world's best companies of 2024; Check full list

Adani Group, HCL Tech, Infosys, among top Indian firms in TIME's world's best companies of 2024; Check full list

Livemint

  • Adani Group, HCL Tech, Infosys, among top Indian firms in TIME's world's best companies of 2024; Check full list

TIME's world's best companies of 2024: Adani Group, HCL Tech, Infosys, among other Indian firms made it to the global list this year

tech companies accounted for six of the top 20 positions and four of the top 10, a German automaker, BMW Group, ranked fourth. And Accenture, the consulting firm based in Dublin, finished second overall by scoring well in all three categories. Its CEO, Julie Sweet, was on the TIME100 list for 2024. Under her, Accenture “had a deeply positive societal impact, using technology to solve pressing issues," Klaus Schwab, the founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, wrote about Sweet.

The World's Best Companies 2024 list is based on analysis across three dimensions - employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.