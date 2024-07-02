Hindenburg responds to SEBI on Adani show cause notice: 15 key points of defence

Adani-Hindenburg Update: In a blog post on July 1, Hindenburg Research responded to the Securities and Exchange Board of India's show cause notice, which outlined "suspected violations of Indian regulations".

Hindenburg said it received a "bizarre email" on June 27, that it only realised was from the official SEBI email after a follow-up email titled 'Show Cause Notice'.

The organisation said that it is sharing the full notice "because we think it is nonsense, concocted to serve a pre-ordained purpose: an attempt to silence and intimidate those who expose corruption and fraud perpetrated by the most powerful individuals in India." It linked the show cause notice in pdf document via Slideshare online.

Hindenburg said they were “aware” SEBI was “grappling” with how to respond to a United States-based research firm with no operations in India after they alleged that Adani Group was operating “the largest con in corporate history”.

It stated that they “anticipated fierce opposition” to the report “regardless of how comprehensive and truthful our body of evidence was”, adding that SEBI “seems more interested in pursuing those who expose such practices” and that the regulator's stance is “broadly in line with the actions of other elements of the Indian government which have sought to arrest 4 journalists for writing critical articles about Adani and expelled members of parliament who were critical of Adani.”

Key Points From The Hindenburg Research Rebuttal: “For context, our original report was 106-pages, with 32,000 words, and included 720 citations, collectively detailing evidence that Adani “engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades.””

“The report provided evidence of a vast network of offshore shell entities controlled by Gautam Adani’s brother, Vinod Adani, and close associates. We detailed how billions were surreptitiously moved through these entities, into and out of Adani public and private entities, often without related-party disclosures.”

“We also detailed how a network of opaque offshore fund operators surreptitiously helped Adani evade minimum shareholder listing rules, citing numerous public documents and interviews to substantiate the allegations.”

“Shortly after our report, in August 2023, “Big-4” auditor Deloitte resigned from its role as statutory auditor for Adani Ports, citing undisclosed related-party transactions flagged in our report as the basis for a qualified opinion that accompanied its resignation.”

“Following our initial Adani report, at least 40 independent media investigations corroborated or expounded on our findings, presenting evidence of widespread fraud by Adani against shareholders and Indian taxpayers, as detailed later.”

“To this day, Adani has still failed to address the allegations in our report, instead providing a response that ignored every key issue we raised and has offered blanket denials of subsequent media allegations.”

“Our understanding from discussions with sources in the Indian market is that SEBI’s surreptitious aid of Adani commenced almost immediately post-publication of our January 2023 report. Following our report, we were told that SEBI pressured brokers behind-the-scenes to close short positions in Adani under the threat of expensive, perpetual investigations, effectively creating buying pressure and setting a ‘floor’ for Adani’s stocks at a critical time. When pressed by the public and the Supreme Court to investigate the issues, SEBI appeared to flounder."

“Later, SEBI claimed to be unable to investigate further. Court documents showed that SEBI had conveniently “drawn a blank” and that further enquiry could be a “journey without a destination,” underscoring its inability or unwillingness to investigate serious allegations against Adani. The media has reported that SEBI is likely to impose mere token, technical violations on the Adani Group despite the breadth and magnitude of the allegations. In late June 2024, Adani CFO Jugeshinder Singh described some regulator notices aimed toward the group as “trivial,” apparently writing off the prospect of their severity even before the process was concluded. This confidence may be derived in part through Adani’s relationship with SEBI.”

“Looking to learn more about SEBI’s process, we are in the process of filing an RTI seeking the names of SEBI employees that worked on both the Adani matter and the Hindenburg matter, along with basic details on meetings and calls between SEBI and Adani and its various representatives. We will await SEBI’s response on whether it will provide basic transparency on its investigations.”

“The initial sections of SEBI’s 46-page Show Cause Notice to us outlined background on the Hindenburg report’s publication and an explanation of our relationship with an investor that expressed a short position in Adani. Much of the notice seemed designed to imply that our legal and disclosed investment stance was something secret or insidious, or to advance novel legal arguments claiming jurisdiction over us. Note that we are a U.S.-based research firm with zero Indian entities, employees, consultants or operations.”

“Some of these arguments seemed circular. For example, the regulator claimed that the disclaimers in our report were misleading because we were “indirectly participating in the Indian securities market,” and, therefore, were short Adani. This wasn’t a mystery—virtually everyone on earth knew we were short Adani because we prominently and repeatedly disclosed it.”

“While SEBI seemingly tied itself in knots to claim jurisdiction over us, its notice conspicuously failed to name the party that has an actual tie to India: Kotak Bank, one of India’s largest banks and brokerage firms founded by Uday Kotak, which created and oversaw the offshore fund structure used by our investor partner to bet against Adani. Instead it simply named the K-India Opportunities fund and masked the “Kotak” name with the acronym “KMIL”. Uday Kotak, founder of the bank, personally led SEBI’s 2017 Committee on Corporate Governance. We suspect SEBI’s lack of mention of Kotak or any other Kotak board member may be meant to protect yet another powerful Indian businessman from the prospect of scrutiny, a role SEBI seems to embrace.”

“SEBI’s “Show Cause Notice”: After 1.5 Years Of Investigation, SEBI Identified Zero Factual Inaccuracies With Our Adani Research. Instead, The Regulator Took Issue With Things Like: Our Use Of The Word “Scandal” When Describing Multiple Prior Instances of Adani Promoters Being Charged With Fraud By Indian Regulators; And Our Quoting Of An Individual That Alleged SEBI Is Corrupt And Works “Hand In Glove” With Conglomerates Like Adani To Help It Skirt Regulations” “Buried all the way down on page 24 of the 46-page notice, SEBI finally touched on the substance of our research, where it made the nebulous allegation that our report “contained certain misrepresentations/inaccurate statements” meant to “mislead readers.” Such alleged misleading statements are generally the crux of any fraudulent “scheme”, thus these findings would be crucial for a case advanced by any credible regulator.”

“SEBI did not allege any aspect of our description was false. Rather, it argued that CESTAT looked at the earlier case and alleged that we “sensationalized or distorted certain facts” by using the word “scandal” to describe the prior alleged INR 6.8 billion scheme by Adani that resulted in a 239-page order from the Commissioner of Customs detailing evidence of fraud, an INR 250 million (U.S. $4.6 million) fine, and extensive subsequent legal proceedings. Again, they took exception with the fact that we called this a “scandal.” SEBI also argued that we “cherry-picked facts” by omitting that the Supreme Court later declined to take up the case on appeal, a completely irrelevant piece of information that in no way alters any aspect of our findings.”