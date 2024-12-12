Adani Group in early talks with investors, lenders to refinance $1.1 billion green energy arm loans
Summary
- The Adani Green projects for which the $1.1 billion loans were taken—from a group of overseas banks—are mostly backed by assured cashflows from PPAs (power purchase agreements) of 25 years, which makes the group prefer longer tenure refinancing facilities.
The Adani Group has initiated talks with a clutch of investors and banks to refinance $1.1 billion worth of loans of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), two persons aware of the discussions said on condition of anonymity. The loans are up for repayment in March 2025.