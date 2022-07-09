Adani Group in race to acquire 5G spectrum

According to a person aware of the development, the group is learnt to have submitted its interest on 8 July, the last date that the telecom department kept for receiving applications from potential bidders.
NEW DELHI :Adani Group is learnt to have applied to participate in the upcoming 5G spectrum auctions to be held later this month, a move that may mark its entry into the telecom industry.
NEW DELHI :Adani Group is learnt to have applied to participate in the upcoming 5G spectrum auctions to be held later this month, a move that may mark its entry into the telecom industry.
It was unclear which entity of the group applied for participation or the quantum of airwaves it applied for.
The government has specified in its rules for inviting applications that a new entity can apply for spectrum as long as it gives an undertaking that it will obtain the unified license for providing access services or mobile and or data services in any part of the country.
“Any entity that gives an undertaking to obtain a Unified License with authorization for Access Services through a New Entrant Nominee as per the DoT guidelines/ license conditions can bid for the Spectrum," the department said in the notice inviting applications, the official document that lays down rules of the auction.
The conditions also add that a unified license can only be given to an Indian company, and any foreign applicant will need to form or acquire an Indian company.
Emails sent to Adani Group did not elicit a response as of Friday evening. The person added that Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have also submitted their interest in participating in the auctions. Emails sent to Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea did not elicit a response as of Friday evening.
The government has put up for sale 5G airwaves in several bands, including the 600 MHz, 700 MHz and 3300 MHz. Besides 5G, airwaves in 26 GHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, and 2500 MHz.
Auctions will take place on 26 July. The final list of bidders will be announced by the government on 20 July.