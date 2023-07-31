Adani group in talks to raise $1.8 billion from bond sales: Report2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 11:06 PM IST
The plans will likely gather steam in two months and the amount eventually raised could be double the initial size, one of the people said
Gautam Adani's group is looking to tap India’s bond market in an attempt to raise up to ₹150 billion in the financial year 2023-24. The Adani Group is gearing for local-currency debt sales as reported by Bloomberg. This debt sales will be the first since damaging allegations were made by Hindenburg Research earlier this year, according to people familiar with the development as cited by Bloomberg.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×