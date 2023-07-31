comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Jul 31 2023 15:56:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 123.15 2.16%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 218.45 4.02%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of ...share price
  2. 266 3%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 465.6 -0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,651.1 0.38%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Adani group in talks to raise $1.8 billion from bond sales: Report
Back

Gautam Adani's group is looking to tap India’s bond market in an attempt to raise up to 150 billion in the financial year 2023-24. The Adani Group is gearing for local-currency debt sales as reported by Bloomberg. This debt sales will be the first since damaging allegations were made by Hindenburg Research earlier this year, according to people familiar with the development as cited by Bloomberg.

The people told Bloomberg that the notes would likely be sold in small 5 billion to 10 billion rupee lots of listed and unlisted bonds to meet capital expenditure requirements. The people asked not to be identified as the plans are private as of now. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd., Mumbai International Airport Ltd., Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd. and flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. are among the group’s firms that may issue first, the people said.

The plan is likely to gather pace in the coming two months and the amount raised can be double the initial size,one of the people said to Bloomberg.However, the deliberations are still progressing and have not yet been finalized, according to the people. An Adani spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment to Bloomberg.

Adani’s plans are aimed at shoring up investor confidence after months of damage control following Hindenburg Research’s January report detailing alleged years-long corporate malfeasance, which sent the group’s stocks and bonds tumbling. The conglomerate has denied the US short seller’s accusations and Adani Enterprises earlier this month raised 12.5 billion rupees through a sale of Indian bonds.

The tycoon’s group is also in talks with Barclays Plc, Deutsche Bank AG and Standard Chartered Plc to borrow between $600 million and $750 million to refinance debt taken on to finance its purchase of Ambuja Cements Ltd., Bloomberg News reported last week. Separately, Adani New Industries Ltd. has raised $394 million through a trade finance facility from Barclays and Deutsche Bank for a solar module project.

Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 11:06 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout