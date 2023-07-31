Adani group in talks to raise $1.8 billion from bond sales: Report

The people told Bloomberg that the notes would likely be sold in small 5 billion to 10 billion rupee lots of listed and unlisted bonds to meet capital expenditure requirements. The people asked not to be identified as the plans are private as of now. Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd., Mumbai International Airport Ltd., Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd. and flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. are among the group’s firms that may issue first, the people said.