Home >Companies >News >Adani group incorporates PLR Systems to manufacture defence equipment

Adani group incorporates PLR Systems to manufacture defence equipment

An Indian paramilitary soldier checks the working of an UZI Pro Sub-Machine Gun (SMG) gun manufactured by PLR Systems Private Limited, a Joint Venture between Adani Group, India and Israel Weapon Industries (IWI)
1 min read . 10:47 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

PLR Systems will have an authorized share capital of Rs1,00,000 and a paid-up share capital also of 1,00,000

The Adani group on Monday announced that it was incorporating a new company -- PLR Systems (India) – to manufacture defence and security equipment for supporting the Indian Armed Forces.

In a notification to the Bombay Stock Exchange Adani said its subsidiary Ordefence Systems Limited “has incorporated a Company namely "PL.R Systems (India) Limited" on 21 st August, 2021."

PLR Systems will have an authorized share capital of Rs1,00,000 and a paid-up share capital also of 1,00,000, the statement said.

“PLR Systems (India) Limited is incorporated in India and registered with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad on 2,st August, 2021 and is yet commence its business operations," it said.

“Ordefence Systems Limited has an existing subsidiary under the name PLR Systems Private Limited which is focusing on Small Arms. PLR Systems (India) Limited is now being established for the purpose of manufacture of ordnance and related material Armed Forces and export markets," it added.

