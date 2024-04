The Adani family completed the subscription to the warrants program in Ambuja Cements by injecting an additional ₹8,339 crore, resulting in a 3.6 percent increase in their stake in the company, on Wednesday.

(More details awaited)

AMBUJA CEMENTS More Information

