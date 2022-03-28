Adani Group inks multi-year partnership with Google Cloud

BENGALURU: The Adani Group on Monday announced a multi-year, cloud-first partnership with Google Cloud to drive the next phase of digital innovation across its diversified business portfolio.
Specifically, the strategic collaboration will tap each organisation’s expertise across best-in-class infrastructure, technology, and industry solutions to modernise the Adani Group’s IT operations at scale, Google Cloud said in a statement.
"The inevitability and pace of cloud adoption mandates that every business re-define its business model. This provides new challenges and new opportunities that will not only be transformational but will also require new forms of industry collaboration," said Gautam Adani, chairman, Adani Group. “We are pleased to work with Google Cloud across its multidimensional offerings to help us build a technology-driven organization which potentially opens up new business areas for us."
The first phase of the partnership is underway, with the Adani Group making “swift" progress migrating its extensive IT footprint from its existing on-premises data centre and colocation facilities to Google Cloud.
Moving Adani’s 250+ business-critical applications, such as its SAP HANA core, and peripheral systems to Google Cloud’s infrastructure is expected to help centralise workflows, streamline operations, and enable business users to tap powerful new data capabilities for fast and accurate decision making.
"The Adani Group is paving the way towards a cloud-first future, and we are thrilled to partner with the company on landmark projects that will support its innovation and future growth. Adani’s SAP migration is one of the fastest we have seen at scale and is already delivering significant value across its business. Our continued collaboration will spearhead new digital platforms that will have a transformative impact," said Thomas Kurian, chief executive officer, Google Cloud.