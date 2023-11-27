The Adani Group issued a clarification on Monday amid assertions that it should be ‘held accountable’ for the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse. Rescuers are currently working overtime to extricate more than 40 workers who were trapped inside the under-construction Silkyara-Barkot route on November 12. Many on social media have since stepped forward to erroneously claim that the Gautam Adani-led group owns the construction company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It has come to our notice that some elements are making nefarious attempts to link us to the unfortunate collapse of a tunnel in Uttarakhand. We strongly condemn these attempts and those behind them. We clarify with utmost emphasis that the Adani Group or any of its subsidiaries has no direct or indirect involvement of any kind in the tunnel's construction. We also clarify that we do not own or hold any shares in the company involved in the tunnel's construction," the company said in an official statement.

The Uttarkashi tunnel – part of the Char Dham project – is being made by Hyderabad-based Navayuga Engineering Company Limited. The company is part of the Navayuga Group promoted by CV Rao and has no discernable connection with the Adani Group. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Over the past few days, several social media users have lashed out at the Adani Group over its alleged role in the tunnel collapse.

“This Uttarakhand tunnel was built by which private company? Who were its shareholders when the collapse took place? Was one of them Adani Group? I am asking not implying," remarked former BJP MP Subramanian Swamy.

“What is the benefit of reaching the moon if you can't reach the workers stuck in the tunnel for 15 days? Tunnel that collapsed in Uttarakhand with 41 people trapped inside…Built by Navayuga Ltd owned by Gautam Adani which he acquired in 2020. Why Modi didn't visit?" asked another (erroneous) tweet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Numerous other posts in a similar vein continue to gain momentum on social media platforms at this time. Others stepped in with clarifications, noting that these were two separate entities who have previously collaborated.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.