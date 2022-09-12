Adani Group issues statement in relation to arbitration dispute with Reliance Infra1 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2022, 05:19 PM IST
- Further, Adani Transmission said that it will present the claims against Reliance Infra in arbitration proceedings
The Adani Transmission on Monday issued a statement in relation to arbitration dispute with Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. The Adani Electricity is following the due process under the share purchase agreement (SPA) for dispute resolution, it said in a regulatory filing.