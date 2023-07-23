Adani Group's $1.1 billion copper project to begin operations from March 2024

Adani Group's $1.1 billion copper project to begin operations from March 20241 min read 23 Jul 2023, 04:00 PM IST
Gautam Adani's copper factory in Gujarat will begin operations in March 2024, reducing India's reliance on copper imports and supporting the country's energy transition. The factory, operated by Kutch Copper Ltd, will have a capacity of 1 million tonnes per year in two phases.
The Adani Group's upcoming copper factory in Gujarat is likely to start production from March next year. Kutch Copper Ltd - a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd - is setting up a greenfield copper refinery project that will produce 1 million tonnes per annum in two phases. The $ 1.1 billion project in Mundra is expected to play a crucial part in the green energy infrastructure development.
