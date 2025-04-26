Companies
LIC, GQG, MFs LIC, lead $3.7 billion investment surge in Adani Group post-Hindenburg
Anirudh Laskar 5 min read 26 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryIn January 2023, US-based Hindenburg Research made a host of scathing allegations in a report against Adani group and its dealings while tagging the group for pulling the “biggest con in corporate history”.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: Investor confidence in Adani group companies appears to have climbed significantly following a generally favourable verdict from India’s Supreme Court on the Hindenburg matter, and the subsequent closure of Hindenburg’s operations.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less