Adani Group's listed companies report drop in headcount as jobs get outsourced to vendors

MUMBAI: The Adani Group’s headcount across its listed companies fell for the first time last year as one of India’s largest private sector employers started outsourcing jobs to vendors. After including outsourced roles and employees in its unlisted entities, however, the conglomerate’s total workforce strength increased by a fifth.
The number of people employed with the Adani Group’s nine listed companies declined to 115,920 in FY26 from 126,499 in the previous year, as per disclosures made in their respective annual reports. The 8.4% drop came as the group committed record capital expenditure of ₹1.53 trillion during FY26 to fund expansion across its numerous businesses from ports to renewable energy.