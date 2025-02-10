Adani Group to partner with US’ Mayo Clinic for new hospital business

Mumbai: Adani Group is in advanced discussions to venture into the hospital business through a partnership with US-based Mayo Clinic Global Consulting (Mayo Clinic), according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The Gautam Adani-led port-to-energy conglomerate plans to invest $1.6 billion in the initial phase of the partnership, including for building two health campuses, one of them said.

“Under the partnership, the group will launch Adani Health City through the healthcare subsidiary," this person said.

“The (Adani) group’s plan is to offer affordable medical care and education facilities that are at par with global standards. The group may invest $1.6 billion in total in the initial phase, which includes the cost of building two health campuses. More campuses may be launched in the coming days."

Mayo Clinic is a private American academic medical centre focused on integrated healthcare, education, and research.

The Adani Group plans to offer medical care and education facilities under the partnership. As per the plan, the family of Gautam Adani will invest at least ₹6,000 crore (about $686 million) to build two health campuses in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, according to the two people.

The Adani Health City campuses will provide at least 1,000-bed multi-super-specialty hospitals, they said, declining to be identified.

The hospital campuses will each include medical colleges with a capacity for at least 150 undergraduate students, more than 80 residents and 40 fellows, apart from step-down and transitional care facilities, and advanced research facilities, said the two people.

As per the partnership, Mayo Clinic will be providing its expertise to the Adani Health City campuses to ensure their clinical practices are similar to what Mayo Clinic follows globally, said the two people.

“Mayo Clinic will also offer expert guidance on the integration of technology, with a focus on digital and information technology and healthcare quality enhancement," added the first person quoted above.

Adani Group and Mayo Clinic didn’t immediately reply to Mint’s queries.