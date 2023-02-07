Adani Group mulls independent review after Hindenburg's criticism
According to Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, the regulatory filings noted 'certain issues against some' Adani group entities, they may be looked into
Adani Group is considering independent assessment into the issues of related party transactions, and others made by US shirt seller Hindenburg, according to the filings.
