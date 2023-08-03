Adani group company Ambuja Cements acquires Sanghi Industries at enterprise value of ₹5,000 crore. Shares rise2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 09:19 AM IST
Adani Group's Ambuja Cements announced on Thursday of acquiring Sanghi Industries for ₹5,000 crore, strengthening its market presence and cement capacity
Adani group news: Ambuja Cements Ltd (ACL), a flagship Adani Group company, today announced the acquisition of Sanghi Industries Ltd (SIL) at an enterprise value of ₹5,000 crore. ACL will acquire 56.74 per cent shares of SIL from its existing promoter group, Ravi Sanghi & family. The acquisition will be fully funded through internal accruals.
