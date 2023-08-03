Ambuja Cements Sanghi Industries acquisition

Declaring the acquisition of Sanghi Industries by Adani group company, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group said, “This landmark acquisition is a significant step forward in Ambuja Cements’ accelerating growth journey," adding, "By joining hands with SIL, Ambuja is poised to expand its market presence, strengthen its product portfolio, and reinforce its position as a leader in the construction materials sector. With this acquisition, the Adani Group is well on course to achieve its target of 140 MTPA of cement manufacturing capacity by 2028 ahead of time. With SIL’s limestone reserves of a billion tonnes, ACL will increase cement capacity at Sanghipuram to 15 MTPA in the next two years. ACL will also invest in expanding the captive port at Sanghipuram to handle larger vessels. Our aim is to make SIL lowest cost producer of Clinker in the country."