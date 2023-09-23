Adani Group company Ambuja Cements incorporates three fully owned subsidiaries

Adani Group company Ambuja Cements incorporates three fully owned subsidiaries1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 01:23 PM IST
Ambuja Cements has infomed Indian exchanges about incorporating three wholly owned subsidiaries — LOTIS IFSC Private Limited, Ambuja Concrete North Private Limited and Ambuja Concrete West Private Limited
Adani group company Ambuja Cements has informed Indian stock market bourses that it has incorporated three fully owned subsidiaries — LOTIS IFSC Private Limited, Ambuja Concrete North Private Limited and Ambuja Concrete West Private Limited. Out of these three companies, LOTIS IFSC belongs to the private aircraft industry while rest two belongs to cement industry.