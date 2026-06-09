Adani Group to acquire NIIF-EESL smart-metering joint venture IntelliSmart for ₹3,050 crore

Power transmission and distribution company Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is poised to acquire IntelliSmart Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd, the smart-metering joint venture between the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) and state-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), for ₹3,050 crore.
The Adani Group company said in a statement on Tuesday that it had executed a binding securities purchase and subscription agreement to acquire a 100% equity stake in IntelliSmart and to redeem its optionally convertible debentures held by NIIF.
The acquisition would further cement AESL's position as the country's largest smart-metering platform, taking its total portfolio to more than 47 million smart meters.
"Acquisition of IntelliSmart enhances our scale and execution capabilities, enables us to support India’s power distribution modernization through technology-led solutions,” said Kandarp Patel, chief executive, Adani Energy Solutions.