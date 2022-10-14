Adani Group 'not evaluating' proposal for acquiring Jaypee Cement

Last month, Adani Group emerged as the second-largest cement player in India after the acquisition of ACC and Ambuja Cements. Holcim closed the deal with Adani on September 16 by selling its entire stake of 63.11% in Ambuja Cements, which owns a 50.05% interest in ACC, as well as its 4.48% direct stake in ACC. The cash proceeds aggregated to 6.4 billion dollars for Holcim.