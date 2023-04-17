Mumbai : The Adani group paid back at least $3 billion in the March quarter, lowering promoter-group pledges and settling bonds with three domestic mutual funds to allay the concerns of investors and creditors, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

“The proceeds from the $1.88 billion equity funding by GQG Partners and an additional $1 billion from promoter-group funding were used to release a substantial part of the promoters’ pledges and repay bonds early," one of the two people said, requesting anonymity.

Regulatory filings last week showed that the embattled group spent at least $2.54 billion to cut promoters’ pledges in four of the nine listed Adani group companies—Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, Adani Transmission Ltd, and Adani Green Energy Ltd.

“This is possibly the largest amount ever spent in a single quarter by an Indian group to lower the promoter pledge," said a veteran investment banker.

Additionally, according to the two people cited above and copies of internal notes reviewed by Mint, the group repaid at least ₹3,650 crore worth of commercial papers (CPs) that were sold to SBI Mutual Fund ( ₹2,750 crore), Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund ( ₹500 crore) and HDFC Mutual Fund ( ₹450 crore) during the March quarter.

The moves aimed to assuage investor concerns after the group witnessed a massive $145 billion erosion in market value after the Hindenburg report published on 24 January.

An Adani group spokesperson declined to comment.

As Adani group stocks suffered a prolonged fall after the Hindenburg report, the group held a series of roadshows with large investors and creditors during the March quarter. Following a steep correction in Adani group stocks, US-based boutique asset management company GQG Partners, on 2 March, bought 3.4% in AEL, 4.1% in Adani Ports, 2.5% in Adani Transmission and 3.5% in Adani Green from the Adani group promoters for a total of $1.88 billion or ₹15,446 crore.

“The group held a roadshow in Singapore on 27 February, followed by another two-day roadshow in Hong Kong on 28 February and 1 March," said the first person.

“The Singapore meeting was held with the help of 12 global banks including BNP Paribas, DBS Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank, ING and Mizhuo. The Adani Group was represented by group chief financial officer Jugeshinder Singh and Anupam Misra, the head of corporate finance," added the first person.

According to recent regulatory filings, the Adani group has spent over ₹21,000 crore to lower promoter group pledges across several of its listed flagship companies. These efforts have reduced pledges in Adani Enterprises from 1.94% to 0.44% between December and March, in Adani Ports from 11.28% to 2.84%, in Adani Transmission from 4.92% to 2.69%, and in Adani Green Energy from 2.65% to 2%.

Following the Hindenburg report, the Adani group has made efforts to cut promoter group pledges. The group has spent at least ₹12,100 crore to reduce pledges in Adani Ports, ₹4,000 crore in Adani Enterprises, ₹3,762 crore in Adani Transmission, and ₹1,145 crore in Adani Green Energy in the March quarter. However, in Adani Power Ltd, the promoter pledge has slightly increased from 18.75% to 18.85% from December to March. Promoter-group pledges in Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd have, however, remained unchanged at 63% and 6.64%, respectively, since December 2022.

In the group’s FMCG food company Adani Wilmar, the owner of the Fortune brand, 22.75% of the company’s shares were locked at the end of March, although no share is pledged. This means the promoters must bring down their holding to at least 75% or lower to comply with the minimum public shareholding norms.

Adani’s move to lower share-pledge levels and prepay debts has checked the free fall in the group’s stocks, especially of those firms in which promoter pledge has been brought down.

Despite recent controversies, the Adani Group has attracted around 2.25 million new public shareholders, mostly retail and so-called high-net-worth individuals, who purchased shares worth at least $3.1 billion in the conglomerate during the March quarter. Also, state-run Life Insurance Corp. of India increased its stakes in several of the group’s firms.