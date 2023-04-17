Adani repays $3 bn in pledges, bonds3 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 12:16 AM IST
Adani’s move to lower share-pledge levels and prepay debts has checked the free fall in the group’s stocks
Mumbai: The Adani group paid back at least $3 billion in the March quarter, lowering promoter-group pledges and settling bonds with three domestic mutual funds to allay the concerns of investors and creditors, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×