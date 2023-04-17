Adani repays $3 bn in pledges, bonds

Following the Hindenburg report, the Adani group has made efforts to cut promoter group pledges. The group has spent at least ₹12,100 crore to reduce pledges in Adani Ports, ₹4,000 crore in Adani Enterprises, ₹3,762 crore in Adani Transmission, and ₹1,145 crore in Adani Green Energy in the March quarter. However, in Adani Power Ltd, the promoter pledge has slightly increased from 18.75% to 18.85% from December to March. Promoter-group pledges in Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd have, however, remained unchanged at 63% and 6.64%, respectively, since December 2022.

