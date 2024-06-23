Adani Group plans $3-billion push for new clean-energy business
Summary
- Under the plan, Adani Green will set up pumped-storage hydropower capacity of 5 GW in the next five years.
- While its closest rivals Tata Power, NTPC and JSW have already announced plans to enter the PSH space, the Ahmedabad-based conglomerate has the largest capex target.
The Adani Group plans to invest ₹25,000-27,500 crore (about $3 billion) to set up its first pumped-storage hydropower (PSH) facility as it looks to gain an edge in the country's thriving clean-energy industry, according to two people directly aware of the plans.