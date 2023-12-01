Adani Group plans $84 billion spending on infra in next 10 years after Hindenburg market rout: Report
During an annual address to shareholders in July, Adani announced grand expansion targets across his ports, energy and infrastructure businesses.
Adani Group plans to spend ₹7 trillion ($84 billion) on infrastructure over the next decade, a similar amount the Indian conglomerate owned by billionaire Gautam Adani has lost in market value since corporate fraud allegations were leveled against it by a US short-seller earlier this year.