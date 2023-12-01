comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 01 2023 15:59:55
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.95 1.56%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,393.45 0.72%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 269.05 2.97%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 946.35 1.19%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,555.5 -0.22%
Business News/ Companies / News/  Adani Group plans $84 billion spending on infra in next 10 years after Hindenburg market rout: Report
Back Back

Adani Group plans $84 billion spending on infra in next 10 years after Hindenburg market rout: Report

 Bloomberg

During an annual address to shareholders in July, Adani announced grand expansion targets across his ports, energy and infrastructure businesses.

Adani Group plans to spend ₹7 trillion ($84 billion) on infrastructure (Bloomberg)Premium
Adani Group plans to spend 7 trillion ($84 billion) on infrastructure (Bloomberg)

Adani Group plans to spend 7 trillion ($84 billion) on infrastructure over the next decade, a similar amount the Indian conglomerate owned by billionaire Gautam Adani has lost in market value since corporate fraud allegations were leveled against it by a US short-seller earlier this year.

“We desire to invest more," Jugeshinder Singh, the group chief financial officer, told reporters on Friday in Mumbai, without fleshing out further details. 

Singh’s ambitious expenditure targets are part of Adani’s strategy to attempt to draw a line over damaging allegations made by Hindenburg Research in January, after the short-seller accused the conglomerate of engaging in years of stock price manipulation and accounting malpractice. The company has strongly denied any wrongdoing.

During an annual address to shareholders in July, Adani announced grand expansion targets across his ports, energy and infrastructure businesses. Before then his conglomerate had pulled back from some of its non-core investments as it sought to shore up shareholder confidence and pay down debt. 

The conglomerate aims to raise bonds via high yield papers and private placements through its firms including Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. and Adani Energy Solutons Ltd. next year, Singh said. Adani Group will also infuse money to repay its green energy arm’s bonds maturing in September and December next year, potentially in July to avoid a prepayment penalty, Singh said.

Shares of Adani Group companies rallied this week after India’s Supreme Court concluded hearing the arguments in a case relating to an investigation into Hindenburg’s allegations, reserving its judgment on the matter.

The conglomerate was also buoyed earlier this month when a US government development agency announced that it would provide more than $500 million in financial assistance to Adani’s port terminal project in Sri Lanka, which Adani’s son declared was a “reaffirmation by the international community."

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 01 Dec 2023, 07:38 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App