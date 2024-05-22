Adani eyes 3 global ports, prepares $3 billion cash chest
To capitalize on the rising demand for iron-ore and coal imports and for exports of finished goods, the Adani group has readied a $3-billion war chest to expand its global ports capacity and establish a prominent presence in the corridor connecting India to Europe via Central and West Asia, two persons aware of the group’s plans said.