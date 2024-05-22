Adani eyes 3 global ports, prepares $3 billion cash chest

Strategic drive for greater capacity

In India, APSEZ, the country’s biggest private ports operator, owns 15 ports and terminals (seven on the west and eight on the east coast). The company handled a record domestic cargo volume of 420 MMT (million metric tonnes) in FY24, a jump of 24% year-on-year. Adani’s cargo volumes form a big part or around 25% of the country’s overall volumes of around 1540 MMT (as of FY24), as per data from the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Adani's regulatory filings.