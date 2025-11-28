Adani Group plans to invest $5 billion into Google's AI data centre hub — Here's what CFO says

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led conglomerate, Adani Group, is planning to invest up to $5 billion in Google's artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in the data centres, which are set to be built in the southern region of the country, reported the news agency Bloomberg, citing Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jugeshinder Singh on Friday, 28 November 2025.

Advertisement

According to the agency report, Adani Group's move to invest in Google's AI data centres shows a steady stream of investments pouring into the growing data centre business in the country.

Is Adani's investment finalised? Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder Singh told reports on Friday that the details of the investment are still being finalised.

This move comes soon after Adani Enterprise and Google's parent company, Alphabet, through AdaniConneX Pvt. Ltd announced their plans to develop India's largest AI data centre campus at Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

According to the agency report, India’s overall data centre market is expected to cross $100 billion by the end of 2027, as per CBRE Group estimates.

Google-Adani data centre deal On 14 October 2025, the US-based search engine giant, Google, partnered with Adani Enterprises to build a $15 billion AI hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Advertisement

Mint reported earlier that Google's upcoming data centre in Visakhapatnam is set to be the largest one outside the United States. The 1 GW data centre campus is set to have an AI infrastructure, new large-scale energy sources, and an expanded fibre-optic network.

“This initiative creates substantial economic and societal opportunities for both India and the United States — while pioneering a generational shift in AI capability,” according to the company's announcement.

According to our previous report, Google's plan is to invest $15 billion over the next five years, from 2026 to 2030, as the project aligns with the central government's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The data centre hub is expected to deliver the high-performance and low-latency services that businesses and organisations need to build and scale their own AI-powered solutions, accelerate R&D, and help India's growth story.

Advertisement

Adani's move also comes at a time when Digital Connexion, a joint venture of Reliance Industries, Brookfield and Digital Realty, has announced its plans to invest $11 billion in the data centres at Visakhapatnam.