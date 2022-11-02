Adani Group plans to invest ₹1 lakh cr in Karnataka over 7 years to expand footprint2 min read . 05:17 PM IST
- The Adani Group has already invested more than ₹20,000 crore in Karnataka so far
Richest Asian Gautam Adani's group will invest almost ₹1 lakh crore over the next seven years in Karnataka, as it seeks to expand its footprint in multiple sectors, Gautam Adani's son and CEO of Adani Ports & SEZ Limited CEO Karan Gautam Adani announced on Wednesday.
The Adani Group has already invested more than ₹20,000 crore in Karnataka so far. Speaking on the topic, Karan Gautam Adani said the business group is active in multiple sectors in the state, starting from cement, power, city piped gas and edible oil to transport, logistics and digital.
Speaking at the inaugural function of the three-day 'Invest Karnataka 2022'-Global Investors Meet, Adani said, "Karnataka government's alignment with our nation's vision to become the world's digital hub has produced unprecedented growth in the state. $65 billion worth of IT exports, around a third of our nation's total is undeniable validation of your state’s and India’s rising growth trajectory."
"When I combine all of the sectors that we will be investing (in) and we will be expanding in the state of Karnataka, we would be looking at almost ₹1 lakh crore of investment in the next seven years," Adani said.
He also said that as world's largest solar power developer, the Adani Group will be investing more in the renewable energy sector in Karnataka.
The venture has an installed cement manufacturing capacity of over seven million tonne across four plants in Karnataka, and it will be looking at expanding its footprint in this sector as well, according to him.
Mangaluru International Airport (owned by Adani Airport Holdings, a subsidiary of Adani Group), is undergoing a facelift and "we will be expanding that airport as well", the CEO said. Adani Wilmar is increasing its presence in the coastal Karnataka town of Mangaluru, he added.
