Adani group plans to raise $800 million for green energy projects1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 07:42 PM IST
Adani group is in discussions with global banks, including SMBC, DBS Bank Ltd, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Standard Chartered Plc for fundraising, the report said
Adani Group is mulling to raise nearly USD 800 million for new green energy projects, news agency Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
