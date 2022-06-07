Adani Group plans wholesale, sourcing tie-up with Flipkart3 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 12:57 AM IST
Flipkart Wholesale caters to 1.5 mn clients, including kiranas, hotels, cafeterias, offices and institutions
MUMBAI : Adani Group and Walmart Inc.’s Flipkart unit are in advanced talks to expand their partnership beyond warehousing and data centres into new domains, including wholesale e-commerce and sourcing of groceries and household goods, two people with direct knowledge of the development said.