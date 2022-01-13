Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Adani Group, POSCO sign agreement to develop steel mill in Gujarat

Adani Group, POSCO sign agreement to develop steel mill in Gujarat

Photo: Reuters 
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Livemint

India's Adani Group and South Korean steel major POSCO have signed an agreement to explore opportunities, including setting up of an integrated steel mill at the western state of Gujarat, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

The investment is estimated to be up to $5 billion, according to the statement.

More details awaited

 

