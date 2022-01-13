Adani Group, POSCO sign agreement to develop steel mill in Gujarat

Adani Group, POSCO sign agreement to develop steel mill in Gujarat1 min read . 09:13 AM IST
The investment is estimated to be up to $5 billion, according to the statement.
India's Adani Group and South Korean steel major POSCO have signed an agreement to explore opportunities, including setting up of an integrated steel mill at the western state of Gujarat, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.
More details awaited
