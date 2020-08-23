Adani Group ready for dominance in aviation

The Adani Group flagship will become the largest operator of airports other than state-run Airports Authority of India (AAI), which runs most of the airports, with the Union cabinet approving the transfer of six airports on 50-year leases to AEL. The company will take control of the airports in Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati. These will be leased for operation, management, and development in a public-private partnership model. AEL won the contracts after offering to share the highest revenue-per-passenger with AAI during a bidding process that concluded in February 2019.