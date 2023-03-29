Adani Group refutes news report claims regarding repayment of loans against share2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 08:33 AM IST
Adani shares plunged after the report from ‘The Ken’ claimed the company of non-repayment of loans. The group has called The Ken's claims ‘baseless’
Adani Group has called out ‘The Ken’ that claimed the company of not repaying USD 2.15 billion in share-backed debt to its promoters. The giant enterprise, in its recent press release, called the Ken's claims in article to be ‘baseless’ and said that all corresponding shares pledged for those facilities have been released.
