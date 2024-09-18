Companies
Adani Group’s bid to buy Reliance Power’s plant near Mumbai gets a fresh boost
Summary
- Reliance Power's resolution of a loan dispute clears the path for Adani Group to acquire the Butibori thermal power plant, previously a key electricity supplier to Mumbai.
Adani Group’s efforts to acquire a thermal power plant that had been a key electricity supplier to Mumbai may get a boost with Reliance Power Ltd settling a loan dispute, effectively clearing a stumbling block in the deal discussions.
