US sanctions see Adani exit Myanmar Port with $120 mn hit2 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 11:00 PM IST
In May 2019, APSEZ had announced its intent to set up a container terminal at Yangon, Myanmar, and entered through a lease agreement with the Myanmar government.
MUMBAI : Adani Group’s ports arm APSEZ, has been forced to take a $120 million hit on its balance sheet as the company, on Thursday, agreed to sell its ambitious Myanmar Port project for barely $30 million to an overseas firm Solar Energy Ltd in the wake of sanctions imposed by the US on Myanmar Economic Corp. Ltd (MEC), a Burmese military-controlled company.
