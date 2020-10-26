Adani Group’s big infra bets pay off amid covid

However, some of those tracking the group see concern over promoter pledges, or loans against promoter shareholding. This comes in the wake of unrestricted promoter pledging having led to the downfall of industry leaders such as Café Coffee Day, Yes Bank, the Essel Group, and Karvy Stock Broking. Promoter pledges as a percentage of shareholding in APSEZ has climbed steadily over the past five years from 10.83% in September 2015 and 29.79% in September 2018 to 30.86% in September 2020.