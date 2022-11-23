Adani Group's cash generation ability underappreciated, M&G says

“When the companies were smaller, it was easier for investors to say, I don’t understand the valuation, I don’t understand the businesses. I’m not going to participate. But now, the group is about 6% of India’s market cap, and in most key benchmarks about 500 to 700 basis points of exposure," said Pershad. “I think investors, like it or not, do need to pay attention to what the company is doing."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}