Adani Group's cement plants to start operations after deadlock ends
ACC and Ambuja will resume operations on Tuesday at the Gagal and Darlaghat plants.
Adani Cement on Monday said its cement business operations for ACC and Ambuja Cements will resume operations at Bilaspur and Solan district plants in the Himachal Pradesh after resolving issues over freight rates.
