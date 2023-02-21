Home / Companies / News /  Adani Group's cement plants to start operations after deadlock ends
Adani Cement on Monday said its cement business operations for ACC and Ambuja Cements will resume operations at Bilaspur and Solan district plants in the Himachal Pradesh after resolving issues over freight rates.

The 67 day deadlock between the two Adani Group companies and truckers' unions over freight charges have amicably resolved the issues on freight rates said the company. Adani Group's ACC and Ambuja will resume operations on Tuesday at the Gagal and Darlaghat plants.

The new freight rates from Tuesday for single-axle trucks of 12 tons would be 10.30 per ton per km for Ambuja Cements' Darlaghat plant.

The new rates for multi-axle 24-ton trucks would be 9.30 per ton per km for both units, it said.

Earlier, the rates were 11.41 for ACC's Gagal and 10.58 for Ambuja Cements' Darlaghat units. The new freight rates are 10-12 percent lower than earlier ones.

"ACC's Gagal plant as compared to earlier rates of 11.41 for ACC's Gagal (Bilaspur district) and 10.58 for Ambuja Cements' Darlaghat units. This will result in an overall reduction of 10-12 per cent in the freight rates benefiting the customers of Himachal Pradesh," the Adani Group said in a statement.

The cement plants at Barmana, in Bilaspur district and Darlaghat, in Solan district had closed operations on December 14 due to the dispute between the company and truckers.

There are about 6,500 trucks attached to the two cement plants and the grounding of trucks had hit the livelihood of thousands of families.

The truck unions were demanding that the freight charges be increased from 10.58 to 10.71 as was done by the Ultratech cement plant at Baga, which is within 20 km of vicinity of both the Adani cement plants, with five percent rebate on multiple axles while the Adani group was offering 10 for six-ton single-axle trucks and 9 for double-axles.

This comes at a time when the Adani Group is facing heat amid a rout in the group stocks triggered by a bombshell US short seller Hindenburg Research's report released on 24 January. 

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd down by or 5.94 per cent at 1,619.55 on the BSE.

 

