Adani Group's cement plants to start operations after deadlock ends

The truck unions were demanding that the freight charges be increased from ₹10.58 to ₹10.71 as was done by the Ultratech cement plant at Baga, which is within 20 km of vicinity of both the Adani cement plants, with five percent rebate on multiple axles while the Adani group was offering ₹10 for six-ton single-axle trucks and ₹9 for double-axles.

